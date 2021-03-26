 
Eid 2021 Banggood to Launch Epic Online Ramadan Shopping Experience on over 100 Million Products

GUANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, has announced the start of its sales campaign to gain a foothold in the Arab online shopping world during this year's Ramadan holy month of fasting and gift-giving from April 1 to May 15.

In 2017, Banggood entered the Middle Eastern market as the newest e-commerce platform to sell just about anything, from tool kits and motor parts to the newest cellphone. They earned a reputation in the market as an easy and secure platform for people to discover and shop the products they love. Moreover, Banggood offers competitive prices, fast delivery, easy payment plans with 24-hour customer service.

During Ramadan, Banggood has decided to improve their customers' satisfaction by upgrading delivery services. Banggood is also offering up to 60 percent discount on over 100 million products from fashion items and electronics to household appliances.

"There was a significant increase in Ramadan sales in 2020 compared with the preceding period where we saw sales surge in fashion and accessories during Ramadan", said Aaron Chen, CEO of Banggood.com, "and also, due to a marked increase of adult male customers, we're expecting sales to grow significantly in electronics products and home appliances,"

Banggood also announced they will be inaugurating a new beneficial policy in which new customers who register from April 13 to May 13, 2021, can enjoy fee-free, cash-on-delivery. Moreover, customers whose total payment ranks in the top five can receive gifts with an average value of $US200.

From April 13 to May 13, 2021, one-piece drop-ship customers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, and Egypt who choose to use bank cards to make payments over $US80, can earn a two-dollar discount for customers. Extensive launch of high-quality products is seeing snap-up deals from only $US0.01.

Banggood values customer experience over everything, so to cater to the growing demand in delivery services during Ramadan, Banggood has offered the option to deliver customers' packages within three days from Banggood's Dubai warehouse to ensure fast delivery and quality customer experience.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a global leading direct-to-consumer online retailer offering 66 million registered users more than 1,000,000 types of products, covering everything from consumer electronics to clothing. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html.



