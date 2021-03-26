 
checkAd

1847 Goedeker to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 29

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 11:45  |  12   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. The Company plans to release financial results for its year ended December 31, 2020 before the opening of the market on March 29, 2021.

Event:

 

1847 Goedeker Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

 

Monday, March 29, 2021

Time:

 

4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

 

+1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)

Conf. ID:

 

13718138

Webcast:

 

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144133

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 12, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13718138.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker’s has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 95% of sales are placed through its website (www.Goedekers.com). Goedeker’s provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 141,000 items organized by category and product features. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1847 Goedeker to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 29 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
CytRx Comments on Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Highlights Strategic Progress
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer