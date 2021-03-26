1847 Goedeker to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 29

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. The Company plans to release financial results for its year ended December 31, 2020 before the opening of the market on March 29, 2021.

1847 Goedeker Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)

Conf. ID: 13718138

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 12, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13718138.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedeker’s has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 95% of sales are placed through its website (www.Goedekers.com). Goedeker’s provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 141,000 items organized by category and product features. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

