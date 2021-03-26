 
Auction of Treasury Bills on 30 March 2021

26.03.2021   

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:        

Name
 Stock exchange code
 Maturity
DGTB 01/06/21 21 / II 98-18189 1 June 2021
DGTB 01/09/21 21 / III 98-18262 1 September 2021
DGTB 01/12/21 21 / IV 98-18346 1 December 2021
DGTB 01/03/22 22 / I 98-18429 1 March 2022

The sale will settle on 6 April 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.




