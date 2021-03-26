Bank Norwegian AS Bank Norwegian sells the Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.03.2021, 11:35 | 11 | 0 | 0 26.03.2021, 11:35 | Bank Norwegian has entered into an agreement with the Intrum group to sell its Swedish portfolio of defaulted credit cards with outstanding customer claims totaling approximately MSEK 650. The transaction is estimated to be finalized and settled early April 2021 and is expected to yield an immaterial positive earnings impact in Q2 2021.

For any questions please call: CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer