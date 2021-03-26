Labcorp Appoints Johnson & Johnson Executive Kathryn Wengel to the Board of Directors

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the appointment of Kathryn Wengel, current Executive Vice President and Chief Global Supply Chain Officer at Johnson & Johnson, as an independent member of Labcorp’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with this appointment, the Labcorp Board will expand from 9 to 10 directors.

(Photo: Kathryn Wengel)

“I am pleased to welcome a renowned healthcare industry veteran like Kathy to the Labcorp Board,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. “Kathy brings a wealth of experience managing complex healthcare organizations and developing globally diverse teams. We look forward to benefitting from her unique perspective as the Board works with management to advance Labcorp’s role in healthcare and improving the health and lives of patients around the world. Kathy’s appointment is also aligned with the Labcorp Board’s commitment to bring diverse perspectives to the boardroom that will best position us to deliver for our patients, customers, and shareholders."

Ms. Wengel brings significant healthcare and operations experience and global business expertise, with more than three decades of experience in leadership positions within Johnson & Johnson. She currently serves on Johnson & Johnson’s Executive Committee as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. Ms. Wengel is responsible for all aspects of the development and implementation of Johnson & Johnson’s global Supply Chain, as well as its Quality & Compliance, Procurement, Environmental Health and Safety, Sustainability and Engineering & Property Services functions.

“I’ve long admired Labcorp for its innovation, leadership and commitment to patients and their health, as most recently demonstrated by the essential role the Company has played in combating the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year,” said Wengel. “I’m honored to join Labcorp’s board, and I look forward to working with Adam and the entire Labcorp team to deliver on its important mission and the best interests of patients, clients, and shareholders.”

As Executive Vice President, Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, Ms. Wengel leads a team of more than 56,000 people globally across Johnson & Johnson’s three business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Consumer Health. Prior to this role, she served in a variety of leadership positions with increasing responsibilities since joining Johnson & Johnson in 1988. In 2009, she co-led the design of Johnson & Johnson’s enterprise Supply Chain and Quality operating model and subsequently served as the company’s first Chief Quality Officer. She also serves as an executive sponsor for both Johnson & Johnson’s Women’s Leadership and Inclusion Initiative and its Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design program.