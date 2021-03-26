Stantec and BlueSky Resources to provide near real-time tracking data for air pollutants, GHG emissions

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To enhance its worldwide remote sensing and climate change-related service capabilities, global design firm Stantec has forged a strategic partnership with Blue S ky Resources , a leading industry provider of air quality and emissions-tracking data. BlueSky’s team of software, atmospheric, and data-science specialists uses a global network of independent sensor technologies to produce near real-time emission and air pollutant data, outstripping traditional industry speeds. Stantec’s Innovation Office, as part of its mandate to identify and incubate unique and competitive commercial technologies, has agreed to invest a nominal amount of seed capital over the next two years for an equity position in BlueSky. This capital is intended to expand BlueSky’s capabilities to better detect air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions for its global network of clients.



“This partnership with Blue Sky Resources will give our clients near real-time, quantitative information that will better enable critical decision-making for regulatory compliance and operations management. The speed and level of insight will create a new industry standard,” said Marshall Davert, Stantec’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Our relationship with BlueSky Resources also demonstrates our commitment to providing clients with the most responsive, technology-driven services available for monitoring the impact of climate change mitigation strategies.”

Working with BlueSky Resources, Stantec will advance several existing, recognized services, with respect to remote sensing and overall “Earth observation” for informing clients about environmental changes. Project applications will span from traditional uses – such as monitoring facility emissions, atmospheric impacts, major weather events, and transportation infrastructure – to more innovative assessments of emissions generated from entire supply chains.

A Proprietary Approach

To aggregate and organize verified data and analytics for clients, BlueSky Resources utilizes its proprietary AirLogic platform. The platform creates a single-source dashboard with daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly views of emissions and concentrations of critical air pollutants, greenhouse gases, and particulates for targeted facilities. Users can establish custom alerts to be swiftly notified of unusual, emerging conditions around facilities – either from a specific location or a system of facilities. These metrics can be used to inform compliance and investor reporting and early communication with regulatory authorities and the public.