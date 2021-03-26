EANS-Tip Announcement Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 26.03.2021, 12:15 | 18 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the
following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 26.03.2021
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports
Further inquiry note:
OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hof 4
A-1011 Wien
phone: 0043 1 53127 2457
FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457
mail: investor.relations@oekb.at
WWW: www.oekb.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: London Stock Exchange (LSE), SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock
Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66445/4874314
OTS: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the
following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 26.03.2021
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports
Further inquiry note:
OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hof 4
A-1011 Wien
phone: 0043 1 53127 2457
FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457
mail: investor.relations@oekb.at
WWW: www.oekb.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: London Stock Exchange (LSE), SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock
Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66445/4874314
OTS: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0