 
checkAd

EANS-Tip Announcement Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.03.2021, 12:15  |  18   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the
following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)
English:
Publication Date: 26.03.2021
Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports


Further inquiry note:
OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Investor Relations
Iris Gschossmann
Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien
Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318
Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318
iris.gschossmann@oekb.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hof 4
A-1011 Wien
phone: 0043 1 53127 2457
FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457
mail: investor.relations@oekb.at
WWW: www.oekb.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: London Stock Exchange (LSE), SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock
Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66445/4874314
OTS: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format) - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der Bewältigung der Pandemie ...
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Statement: Stellungnahme der Deutschen Energie-Agentur zu der Kritik von LobbyControl an der dena-Leitstudie ...
Panasonic SC-PMX802: HiFi-Premium-System der Extraklasse (FOTO)
ImpfPlaner 4.0 von NavaTec aus Heilbronn: Innovative neue Software-Plattform soll Impfprozess mit Hausärzten und Impfpraxen ...
Panasonic erweitert sein OLED-TV-Sortiment um zwei neue Serien (FOTO)
Xactly steigert sein EMEA-Wachstum durch Zusammenarbeit mit Oracle Cloud (FOTO)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Semperit AG Holding / Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG
Niedersachsen: Grüne fordern Exit-Strategie für krisengeplagte Schweinehalter im Land
Titel
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Unternehmen wählen E.ON zum innovativsten Energieversorger Deutschlands
Studie: Diese Banken sind besonders beliebt bei den Deutschen
Covid-19 beeinflusst Geschäftsjahr 2020 in Summe stark positiv / Rückläufiges ...
Stiftung Warentest: Zahnversicherung Test auch 2021 nur unzureichend (FOTO)
GRÜNGOLD AG informiert: Studie rechnet mit langfristigem Boom für Biomethan-Branche
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Devisen: EUR-USD: Konjunkturerholung, Fiskalhilfen und Impfungen helfen
12:29 Uhr
Squirro named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
12:28 Uhr
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
12:27 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
12:27 Uhr
OTS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
12:26 Uhr
Jemens Huthi-Rebellen greifen erneut Ziele in Saudi-Arabien an
12:25 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Mehrere Tornados wüten im Süden der USA - mindestens fünf Tote
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021 (deutsch)
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo sets course to further increase its growth pace in 2021
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021