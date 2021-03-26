EANS-Tip Announcement Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act (ESEF-Format) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 26.03.2021, 12:15 | 18 | 0 | 0 26.03.2021, 12:15 |

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the

aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content

of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the

following financial reports below:



Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act (ESEF-Format)

English:

Publication Date: 26.03.2021

Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reports





Further inquiry note:

OeKB - Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Investor Relations

Iris Gschossmann

Am Hof 4, 1011 Wien

Tel: +43-1-531 27-2318

Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318

iris.gschossmann@oekb.at



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft

Am Hof 4

A-1011 Wien

phone: 0043 1 53127 2457

FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457

mail: investor.relations@oekb.at

WWW: www.oekb.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: London Stock Exchange (LSE), SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg Stock

Exchange, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66445/4874314

OTS: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with theaim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the contentof this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------The company Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft is declaring thefollowing financial reports below:Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 StockExchange Act (ESEF-Format)English:Publication Date: 26.03.2021Publication Location: https://www.oekb.at/en/oekb-group/oekb-ag.html#reportsFurther inquiry note:OeKB - Oesterreichische KontrollbankInvestor RelationsIris GschossmannAm Hof 4, 1011 WienTel: +43-1-531 27-2318Fax: +43-1-531 27-4318iris.gschossmann@oekb.atend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AktiengesellschaftAm Hof 4A-1011 Wienphone: 0043 1 53127 2457FAX: 0043 1 53127 4457mail: investor.relations@oekb.atWWW: www.oekb.atISIN: -indexes:stockmarkets: London Stock Exchange (LSE), SIX Swiss Exchange, Luxembourg StockExchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66445/4874314OTS: Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer