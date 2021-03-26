Euroclear agrees to acquire MFEX Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform
Brussels and Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear has agreed to acquire MFEX
Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform, majority owned by
Nordic Capital.
The combination of MFEX's innovative distribution platform with Euroclear's
FundSettle post-trade operations expertise creates a unique and compelling
offering for fund distributors and fund management companies globally.
Faced with increasing levels of complexity and cost, fund management companies
require an efficient mechanism to access a broad network of end investors in a
fragmented marketplace. FundSettle already streamlines back office processes by
delivering a single point of access for order management, settlement and asset
servicing, bringing greater efficiencies and cost savings.
With this transaction, MFEX and Euroclear's complementary businesses are
expected to produce significant value through revenue synergies, expanding the
client service offering by creating a new funds market utility and a leading
global provider of fund services.
Established in 1999, the MFEX Group is headquartered in Stockholm with over 300
employees internationally. Experts in global fund distribution, MFEX offers a
complete solution for fund companies and distributors and has assets under
administration of EUR 320 billion. Over 350 institutional clients use MFEX to
access one of the world's largest range of funds with 80,000 funds from over 960
fund companies.
The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details. The transaction is
expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing
conditions and regulatory approvals.
Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear commented: "We are delighted
to sign this agreement to acquire MFEX Group. We expect MFEX's broad fund
distribution network, along with its talented people, to be very complementary
to Euroclear as we continue to enhance our exceptional service, extend our
customer proposition and grow our business."
Jean Devambez, Chief Executive Officer, MFEX Group said: "Over the past years,
we have together with Nordic Capital invested in our platform and continued to
transform the fund distribution proposition. Euroclear is a great strategic fit
for the next stage of our journey. By adding our respective strengths, we will
be able to build an even better and stronger solution for fund distribution."
MFEX co-founders and Board members, Olivier Huby and Oliver Lagerström added:
"It has been a privilege to work closely with Nordic Capital and to grow MFEX
together. We are delighted for MFEX to partner with Euroclear, which we believe
