Euroclear agrees to acquire MFEX Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform

Faced with increasing levels of complexity and cost, fund management companiesrequire an efficient mechanism to access a broad network of end investors in afragmented marketplace. FundSettle already streamlines back office processes bydelivering a single point of access for order management, settlement and assetservicing, bringing greater efficiencies and cost savings.With this transaction, MFEX and Euroclear's complementary businesses areexpected to produce significant value through revenue synergies, expanding theclient service offering by creating a new funds market utility and a leadingglobal provider of fund services.Established in 1999, the MFEX Group is headquartered in Stockholm with over 300employees internationally. Experts in global fund distribution, MFEX offers acomplete solution for fund companies and distributors and has assets underadministration of EUR 320 billion. Over 350 institutional clients use MFEX toaccess one of the world's largest range of funds with 80,000 funds from over 960fund companies.The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details. The transaction isexpected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closingconditions and regulatory approvals.Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear commented: "We are delightedto sign this agreement to acquire MFEX Group. We expect MFEX's broad funddistribution network, along with its talented people, to be very complementaryto Euroclear as we continue to enhance our exceptional service, extend ourcustomer proposition and grow our business."Jean Devambez, Chief Executive Officer, MFEX Group said: "Over the past years,we have together with Nordic Capital invested in our platform and continued totransform the fund distribution proposition. Euroclear is a great strategic fitfor the next stage of our journey. By adding our respective strengths, we willbe able to build an even better and stronger solution for fund distribution."MFEX co-founders and Board members, Olivier Huby and Oliver Lagerström added:"It has been a privilege to work closely with Nordic Capital and to grow MFEXtogether. We are delighted for MFEX to partner with Euroclear, which we believe