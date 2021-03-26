 
checkAd

Euroclear agrees to acquire MFEX Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
26.03.2021, 12:15  |  34   |   |   

Brussels and Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear has agreed to acquire MFEX
Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform, majority owned by
Nordic Capital.

The combination of MFEX's innovative distribution platform with Euroclear's
FundSettle post-trade operations expertise creates a unique and compelling
offering for fund distributors and fund management companies globally.

Faced with increasing levels of complexity and cost, fund management companies
require an efficient mechanism to access a broad network of end investors in a
fragmented marketplace. FundSettle already streamlines back office processes by
delivering a single point of access for order management, settlement and asset
servicing, bringing greater efficiencies and cost savings.

With this transaction, MFEX and Euroclear's complementary businesses are
expected to produce significant value through revenue synergies, expanding the
client service offering by creating a new funds market utility and a leading
global provider of fund services.

Established in 1999, the MFEX Group is headquartered in Stockholm with over 300
employees internationally. Experts in global fund distribution, MFEX offers a
complete solution for fund companies and distributors and has assets under
administration of EUR 320 billion. Over 350 institutional clients use MFEX to
access one of the world's largest range of funds with 80,000 funds from over 960
fund companies.

The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details. The transaction is
expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing
conditions and regulatory approvals.

Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear commented: "We are delighted
to sign this agreement to acquire MFEX Group. We expect MFEX's broad fund
distribution network, along with its talented people, to be very complementary
to Euroclear as we continue to enhance our exceptional service, extend our
customer proposition and grow our business."

Jean Devambez, Chief Executive Officer, MFEX Group said: "Over the past years,
we have together with Nordic Capital invested in our platform and continued to
transform the fund distribution proposition. Euroclear is a great strategic fit
for the next stage of our journey. By adding our respective strengths, we will
be able to build an even better and stronger solution for fund distribution."

MFEX co-founders and Board members, Olivier Huby and Oliver Lagerström added:
"It has been a privilege to work closely with Nordic Capital and to grow MFEX
together. We are delighted for MFEX to partner with Euroclear, which we believe
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euroclear agrees to acquire MFEX Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform Euroclear has agreed to acquire MFEX Group, a leading global digital fund distribution platform, majority owned by Nordic Capital. The combination of MFEX's innovative distribution platform with Euroclear's FundSettle post-trade operations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der Bewältigung der Pandemie ...
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Statement: Stellungnahme der Deutschen Energie-Agentur zu der Kritik von LobbyControl an der dena-Leitstudie ...
Panasonic SC-PMX802: HiFi-Premium-System der Extraklasse (FOTO)
ImpfPlaner 4.0 von NavaTec aus Heilbronn: Innovative neue Software-Plattform soll Impfprozess mit Hausärzten und Impfpraxen ...
Panasonic erweitert sein OLED-TV-Sortiment um zwei neue Serien (FOTO)
Xactly steigert sein EMEA-Wachstum durch Zusammenarbeit mit Oracle Cloud (FOTO)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Semperit AG Holding / Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG
Niedersachsen: Grüne fordern Exit-Strategie für krisengeplagte Schweinehalter im Land
Titel
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Unternehmen wählen E.ON zum innovativsten Energieversorger Deutschlands
Studie: Diese Banken sind besonders beliebt bei den Deutschen
Covid-19 beeinflusst Geschäftsjahr 2020 in Summe stark positiv / Rückläufiges ...
Stiftung Warentest: Zahnversicherung Test auch 2021 nur unzureichend (FOTO)
GRÜNGOLD AG informiert: Studie rechnet mit langfristigem Boom für Biomethan-Branche
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Devisen: EUR-USD: Konjunkturerholung, Fiskalhilfen und Impfungen helfen
12:30 Uhr
Jungheinrich behauptet sich 2020 erfolgreich und blickt zuversichtlich auf das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (FOTO)
12:30 Uhr
Commerzbank - Angst vor der SKS
12:29 Uhr
Squirro named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines
12:28 Uhr
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
12:27 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
12:27 Uhr
OTS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
12:26 Uhr
Jemens Huthi-Rebellen greifen erneut Ziele in Saudi-Arabien an
12:25 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Mehrere Tornados wüten im Süden der USA - mindestens fünf Tote
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021 (deutsch)