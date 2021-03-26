 
Disney Cruise Line to Offer Magical Staycation Sailings for United Kingdom Residents this Summer

Disney Magic at Sea available for limited time from U.K. ports

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kingdom residents will be able to experience the magic of Disney Cruise Line close to home with brand-new Disney Magic at Sea "staycation" sailings from U.K. ports this summer for a limited time. Featuring enchanted entertainment and with multiple layers of health and safety measures, the Disney Magic cruise ship plans to sail mostly 2- and 3-night voyages, as well as limited 4-night sailings round-trip from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.

United Kingdom residents will be able to experience the magic of Disney Cruise Line close to home with brand-new Disney Magic at Sea “staycation” sailings from U.K. ports this summer for a limited time. Featuring enchanted entertainment and with multiple layers of health and safety measures, the Disney Magic plans to sail mostly 2- and 3-night voyages, as well as limited 4-night sailings round-trip from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton. Matt Stroshane, photographer

"Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you'd expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family," said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

Guests will remain aboard the Disney Magic throughout the sailing and will enjoy an unforgettable cruise experience with world-class accommodations, dazzling entertainment and a variety of included dining options. Children and adults alike will delight in spaces created just for them, including family pools and waterslides, whimsical kids clubs, and adult-only retreats such as a secluded pool and spa, a lively entertainment district and a fine-dining restaurant.

Favourite Disney stories, characters and entertainment will come to life during these special Disney Magic at Sea cruises, including a celebration with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, a Frozen flurry of fun with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, and an epic encounter with Marvel's greatest Super Heroes. Guests will cherish special moments with beloved Disney friends, from capturing physically distanced photos with Captain Mickey, to enjoying a royal promenade with Disney Princesses or seeing favourite Toy Story pals. West End-quality stage shows will captivate guests of all ages in the elegant Walt Disney Theatre.

Disney Cruise Line is implementing multiple layers of health and safety measures considering guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and medical experts. This includes COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Disney Magic at Sea staycation sailings are expected to go on sale in April 2021 for sailings this summer, pending the issuance of U.K. government guidelines and authorisations. For more information, visit Disneycruise.co.uk or contact a travel agent and follow our new Instagram account @DisneyMagicAtSea.

Favourite Disney stories, characters and entertainment will come to life during Disney Cruise Line’s special Disney Magic at Sea cruises, including a celebration with Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and their pals, a Frozen flurry of fun with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, and an epic encounter with Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474855/1205ZX_0494MS.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474854/0415ZR_0518MS_5.jpg



