 
checkAd

DGAP-News Compleo and wallbe to merge

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 12:12  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Compleo and wallbe to merge

26.03.2021 / 12:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo and wallbe to merge

Merger accelerates growth ambitions of both companies | Technologies and products complement each other and create access to new markets | Goal is to establish a leading position in Europe

Dortmund, 26 March 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG and enercity AG as well as Weidmüller Mobility Concepts GmbH & Co. KG signed an agreement yesterday under which the companies Compleo Charging Solutions AG and wallbe GmbH will merge. The merger was notarized yesterday. The closing of the transaction as well as the consolidation of the operational business of Compleo and wallbe are expected to take place in April. The merger of the companies that complement each other in terms of their products and services is expected to create a large provider of charging solutions in Europe. The merger will strengthen Compleo's and wallbe's leading position in the German market and in Europe.

Compleo has set itself the goal of growing, expanding its range of products and services, and further developing its European sales to be able to participate optimally in the dynamic market for electromobility. The Dortmund-based company is taking over 100 percent of the shares in wallbe in exchange for approximately one third of Compleo shares; approximately 2/3 will be paid in cash from available liquidity. The two previous and largest owners of wallbe, enercity AG (around 50 percent) and Weidmüller Mobility Concepts GmbH & Co. KG (around 26 percent), as well as Dr. Dominik Freund, will continue to be investors in Compleo as new shareholders.

"A comprehensive and reliable charging infrastructure is a core prerequisite for consumers to buy an e-car. Furthermore, the simplest, most intuitive and most reliable access to charging options is crucial. As a strong company in these two areas, we are decisively driving the final breakthrough of e-mobility in Europe and are pleased that enercity and Weidmüller will continue to support our growth strategy," said Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo AG. "Ultimately, the key to success will not be compartmentalization, but rather opening up and companies cooperating with one another, as well as the resulting benefits for customers."

Seite 1 von 6
Compleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Compleo and wallbe to merge DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Compleo and wallbe to merge 26.03.2021 / 12:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Compleo and wallbe to merge Merger accelerates …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
YaniMed (Blokkx Ltd.) to Set Up Nitrile Glove Factory in the U.S.
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an ...
Entwicklungsabkommen zur Lithiumextraktion und -reinigung bekannt gegeben
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: Dividendenvorschlag 0,45 EUR pro Aktie. Gewinnanstieg in 2020. Positiver Ausblick ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG successfully completes accelerated placement process
DGAP-News: BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Termination of Fürstenberg bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021 (deutsch)
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo sets course to further increase its growth pace in 2021
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021
12:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe (deutsch)
12:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo fusioniert mit der wallbe GmbH (deutsch)
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo fusioniert mit der wallbe GmbH
25.03.21
Compleo: Neuer Vertriebspartner für die Schweiz
25.03.21
Compleo und DISA Elektro AG vereinbaren exklusive Kooperation mit der SAG Schweiz AG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
222
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?