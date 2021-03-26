 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 12:07  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH

26-March-2021 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 para. (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH

Dortmund, March 26, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has entered into an agreement on the acquisition of 100% of the shares in wallbe GmbH ("wallbe").

Compleo is thus consistently pursuing its growth strategy, which includes targeted M&A measures in addition to organic growth in the future. wallbe markets AC charging solutions for the private, commercial and public sectors and has shipped a total of more than 15,000 charging points in the European market. The company reported revenues of more than EUR 11 million in fiscal year 2020. wallbe expects to achieve revenues of between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million in 2021.

The preliminary purchase price amounts to EUR 34.8 million and will be paid approximately 2/3 in cash from existing liquidity. The remaining portion of the purchase price is to be paid by issuing new shares as part of a capital increase from authorized capital. For this purpose, Compleo's share capital will be increased by 130,000 shares; the share capital after the capital increase will amount to EUR 3,553,480. The previous owners of wallbe have agreed to a lock-up agreement of two years. The closing of the transaction is subject to board approval of part of the sellers. Compleo expects the transaction to be completed by the end of April 2021.

Contact and person responsible for the announcement
IR Contact
Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Sebastian Grabert, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
e-mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de
Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

26-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178856

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1178856  26-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178856&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCompleo Charging Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH 26-March-2021 / 12:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
YaniMed (Blokkx Ltd.) to Set Up Nitrile Glove Factory in the U.S.
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an ...
Entwicklungsabkommen zur Lithiumextraktion und -reinigung bekannt gegeben
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: Dividendenvorschlag 0,45 EUR pro Aktie. Gewinnanstieg in 2020. Positiver Ausblick ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG successfully completes accelerated placement process
DGAP-News: BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Termination of Fürstenberg bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Price increase for the announced voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021 (deutsch)
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo sets course to further increase its growth pace in 2021
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo stellt die Weichen für weitere Steigerung des Wachstumstempos in 2021
12:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe (deutsch)
12:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
12:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: Compleo and wallbe to merge
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo fusioniert mit der wallbe GmbH (deutsch)
12:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo fusioniert mit der wallbe GmbH
25.03.21
Compleo: Neuer Vertriebspartner für die Schweiz
25.03.21
Compleo und DISA Elektro AG vereinbaren exklusive Kooperation mit der SAG Schweiz AG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
222
Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?