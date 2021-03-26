Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 para. (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH 26-March-2021 / 12:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo to merge with wallbe GmbH

Dortmund, March 26, 2021 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, has entered into an agreement on the acquisition of 100% of the shares in wallbe GmbH ("wallbe").

Compleo is thus consistently pursuing its growth strategy, which includes targeted M&A measures in addition to organic growth in the future. wallbe markets AC charging solutions for the private, commercial and public sectors and has shipped a total of more than 15,000 charging points in the European market. The company reported revenues of more than EUR 11 million in fiscal year 2020. wallbe expects to achieve revenues of between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million in 2021.

The preliminary purchase price amounts to EUR 34.8 million and will be paid approximately 2/3 in cash from existing liquidity. The remaining portion of the purchase price is to be paid by issuing new shares as part of a capital increase from authorized capital. For this purpose, Compleo's share capital will be increased by 130,000 shares; the share capital after the capital increase will amount to EUR 3,553,480. The previous owners of wallbe have agreed to a lock-up agreement of two years. The closing of the transaction is subject to board approval of part of the sellers. Compleo expects the transaction to be completed by the end of April 2021.

Contact and person responsible for the announcement

IR Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@comepleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

