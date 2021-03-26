 
Sierra Wireless Recovering from Ransomware Attack; Announces Resumption of Production

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the world’s leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that the company has resumed production and started to recover its internal systems following a ransomware attack on its internal IT systems and corporate website.

As announced on March 23, 2021, Sierra Wireless was the subject of a ransomware attack on its internal IT systems and corporate website, and temporarily halted production at its manufacturing sites. The company has resumed production and started to recover its internal systems.

Once the company learned of the attack, its IT and operations teams immediately implemented measures to counter the attack. In addition, within hours of discovery, Sierra Wireless engaged Blake, Cassels and Graydon LLP, one of the leading cyber security law firms, as breach coach and legal counsel, and KPMG, one of the world’s leading forensic investigation and cyber incident response firms, to lead Sierra Wireless’ response and investigation into the incident.

Sierra Wireless’ team, with the assistance of additional third-party advisors, believe they have addressed the attack and are currently working to restore Sierra Wireless’ internal IT systems. They continue to investigate the incident and the extent of the impact on the company’s internal IT systems.

“Security is a top priority, and Sierra Wireless is committed to taking all appropriate measures to ensure the highest integrity of all of our systems,” said Sam Cochrane, Chief Financial Officer, Sierra Wireless who also oversees IT operations and supply chain. “I’m proud of the efforts of our IT team and external advisors as they have mitigated the attack and made real progress in getting operations up and running. As the investigation continues, Sierra Wireless commits to communicating directly to any impacted customers or partners, whom we thank for their patience as we work through this situation.”

Sierra Wireless maintains a clear separation between its internal IT systems and its customer-facing products and services. Sierra Wireless believes that the impact of the attack was limited to Sierra Wireless’ internal systems and corporate website, and that its products and connectivity services were not impacted, and its customers’ products and systems were not breached during the attack. At this point in its investigation of the ransomware attack, the company does not expect there to be any product security patches, or firmware or software updates required as a result of the attack.

