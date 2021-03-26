SpineGuard Reports the End of Its French ‘sauvegarde’ Proceeding

At the hearing on March 10, 2021, Maître Thévenot, the French trustee, presented to the Court, the plan completed in collaboration with SpineGuard’s officers and Maître Pellegrini, the ‘Mandataire Judiciaire’, who had previously submitted it to the creditors and collected their feedback.

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reported the end of its French ‘sauvegarde’ proceeding following the hearing held on March 10, 2021 at the Commercial Court of Creteil in France and the subsequent decision on March 24, 2021.

In its decision of March 24, 2021, the Commercial Court of Creteil validated this plan which ends the French ‘sauvegarde’ proceeding. The company will now enter the execution phase of the plan.

In summary, the liabilities of c. € 5M including € 4.8M of financial debt, were settled as follows:

An agreement with the bond holders (Norgine and Harbert) as part of the U.S. Chapter 11 proceeding for an amount of € 3,875K with a 5-year reimbursement schedule starting February 2021; Bpifrance has accepted the reimbursement of its € 975K loan over a 9-year period starting February 2022; The majority of the other creditors accepted a 9-year reimbursement plan starting February 2022 for a total of € 60K; The few remaining suppliers opted for a one-time payment of € 5K totaling € 60K; There is no remaining litigation. Two non-material disputes have been addressed and resolved by the ‘Mandataire Judiciaire’ on March 24, 2021.

As the U.S. court also agreed on the two procedures to be aligned in timing, the company expects to exit Chapter 11 by the end of May contingent upon the U.S. judicial administrative processes.

Pierre Jérôme, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "This validation by the Commercial Court is excellent news for SpineGuard. We exit the ‘sauvegarde’ proceeding with a refreshed financial situation, a clearly defined roadmap and our ambition to continue to reveal the great potential of our DSG technology remains intact. The successful deployment of an innovative medical technology is not without many challenges and I wish to warmly thank Maître Thévenot for his continued support, our creditors for their cooperation, our shareholders and partners for their trust and the entire SpineGuard team for their remarkable attitude and fortitude throughout this process."