USA TODAY Launches USA TODAY’s “Women of the Year” Franchise, Featuring Interview With Vice President Kamala Harris

USA TODAY’s “Women of the Year” follows last year’s successful Women of the Century project, which highlighted achievements of trailblazing women in the 100 years since they achieved the right to vote. The new franchise kicks off during Women’s History Month with nominations of women who have made a difference on a state or national level. With the theme “women helping women,” this year’s project will focus on resilience – women who inspired change, championed equity, lifted up others and gave women a place to seek help and find hope during the pandemic as well as those who are fighting for change across the country.

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today launched USA TODAY’s “Women of the Year” franchise that will recognize women of distinction in all 50 states and nationally each year, beginning with an interview featuring Vice President Kamala Harris as the first honoree.

“I think there are so many heroes and angels who have been exposed – for their courage, for the value and the importance of their work and for their courage to keep doing it even in the face of exposing themselves and their families to harm and in particular, exposure to COVID,” Harris told USA TODAY. "I've been focused on issues affecting women and girls my whole career."

USA TODAY, with the help of a diverse panel of judges, will recognize 10 women nationally who will be interviewed and profiled by USA TODAY national columnist Suzette Hackney, and USA TODAY NETWORK newsrooms across the country will honor a woman from every state, Washington D.C., and the U.S. territories. The multiplatform project will include online, audio, video, print and more content surrounding the announcements of the honorees.

“We are excited to build off ‘Women of the Century’ with an annual project to honor women for their achievements. Of course, this year’s effort is made in the context of the pandemic, which has had such a far-reaching toll – especially for women,” said USA TODAY Opinion Editor Kristen DelGuzzi, who is leading the project. “USA TODAY’s Women of the Year for 2021 will recognize women across the country who have stepped up in ways large and small to support and care for one another, their neighbors and complete strangers, and challenge the status quo.”

“We have made a significant investment in our diversity, equity and inclusion coverage and are certain that the USA TODAY Women of the Year initiative will be a great opportunity to lift up the diverse, strong, and resilient women who are paving the way for generations to come,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, Gannett’s news division president and publisher of USA TODAY.

Find out more information about USA TODAY’s “Women of the Year” here.

