MediPharm Labs Expands Wellness Portfolio, Launches Next Generation of Oils with New Unique CBN Rich Formula

“MediPharm Labs is dedicated to developing innovative and customized formulated products that consumers can trust for their individual medicinal and wellness needs,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. “Our latest release of new cannabinoid based formulas, including our first formulation of minor cannabinoid CBN, enables us to fulfill increasing customer demand for more personalized products while maintaining our commitment to pharma-quality manufacturing.”

BARRIE, Ontario, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced a further expansion of its innovative, pharma-quality family of branded products with the retail introduction of CBD 100, THC 30 and the Company’s first cannabinoid cannabinol (CBN) rich formula.

These new products are the latest in MediPharm Labs’ family of branded products, each delivering a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes, each using coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil carefully chosen for sustainable practices and each produced according to our exacting manufacturing standards to ensure the highest purity and quality.

The new products include CBD100 Ultra Formula oil, containing the highest amount of CBD currently available at 100mg/ml and THC30 Plus Formula oil, containing 30mg/ml, the most potent format available under Health Canada’s regulations.

MediPharm also launched its next generation oil products with its first unique CBN formula, CBN1:2 Nighttime Formula containing 10mg/ml of CBN and 20mg/ml of THC using full spectrum cannabis concentrate CBN.

CBN is typically found in only trace quantities in the cannabis plant but can be formed through oxidation of THC. Like THC, it binds to the endocannabinoid CB1 receptors but binds 8-10 times less strongly resulting in less psychoactive effects than THC at the same dose.

Initial quantities will be available in the coming weeks for patients through Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM and for consumers through retail channels in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. MediPharm Labs plans to achieve full national distribution of its full suite of cannabis products becoming a “One-Stop-Shop” for retailers and distributors across Canada.