Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Meadville in Pennsylvania, Its 56th Retail Location in the Nation, on March 31

Offers Rise’s First Roll-Thru Service

CHICAGO and MEADVILLE, Pa., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced it will open Rise Meadville in Pennsylvania, its 56th retail location in the nation, on March 31. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Women’s Services, which strives to meet the needs of children and adults of Crawford County who are in crisis due to domestic violence, sexual violence or homelessness.

“Our team is excited to introduce additional Pennsylvanians to the Rise retail experience and our selection of high-quality branded cannabis products,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Women’s Services is doing incredible work on behalf of families in crisis situations who need shelter and support services and we are grateful to donate to the cause.”

Bruce Harlan, Executive Director for Women’s Services said: “Women’s Services welcomes Rise Dispensaries to Crawford County and the greater Meadville community.  Their decision to share a percentage of first-day sales to our organization is evidence of their eagerness to support our vision to create 'communities free from violence.' Local charities rely on private citizens and the business sector to help sustain their missions. Women’s Services is proud to have Rise Dispensaries as an additional stakeholder and looks forward to working with them in the years to come.”

In addition to Rise Meadville, there are Rise stores in the following locations in Pennsylvania: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie (Lake), Erie (Peach), Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm premium flower and vapes and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops and lotions.

Rise Meadville will offer a “Roll-Thru” service allowing Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders to make reservations in advance and pick up via a drive-through style window. Online reservations and in-store pickup are also available for registered patients by visiting www.risecannabis.com and creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time.

Rise Meadville is located at 18914 Park Avenue Plaza in Meadville. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019.

Investor Contact:  Media Contact:
   
Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano
Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com  lmarsicano@gtigrows.com 
310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2006457f-a910-4423 ...

 


