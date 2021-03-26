 
AC Immune to Host Webinar Highlighting its Innovative Morphomer Technology Platform and Pipeline

Therapeutic and diagnostic Morphomers enable AC Immune’s unique precision medicine approach for neurodegenerative diseases

Webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar on Wednesday, March 31st at 10:00 AM ET until 11:30 AM ET.

During the webinar, members of the AC Immune Management and Research and Development Teams will discuss the unique benefits of the Company’s innovative Morphomer technology platform, which accelerates the design, synthesis, and development of CNS-optimized, conformation-specific small molecules directed against pathological proteins. The platform has produced multiple clinically validated therapeutic and diagnostic candidates that bind selectively to target proteins intracellularly, at the earliest stages of disease.

The current Morphomer pipeline includes two clinical-stage diagnostic candidates (Tau-PET tracer and alpha-synuclein-PET tracer), and one therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase 1 (Morphomer Tau ACI-3024). Additional first-in-class Morphomer-derived therapeutic and diagnostic candidates targeting Tau, alpha-synuclein, TDP-43 and NLRP3-ASC are in preclinical development. Together with the Company’s SupraAntigen-derived therapeutic antibody and vaccine candidates, AC Immune’s comprehensive Morphomer pipeline enables a differentiated Precision Medicine approach against multiple key proteins by pairing the Company’s targeted therapeutics with proprietary companion diagnostics.

Following the formal presentations, there will be an interactive virtual roundtable discussion between the audience and the AC Immune Management and Research and Development Teams.

Webinar Speakers
Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D.                             
Chief Executive Officer
AC Immune

Marie Kosco-Vilbois, Ph.D.  
Chief Scientific Officer
AC Immune

Sonia Poli, Ph.D.
Life Cycle Leader
AC Immune

Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D.
Group Leader, In vivo Pharmacology and Non-Clinical Safety
AC Immune

About AC Immune SA

