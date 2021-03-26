 
checkAd

Jordan Belfort, the Wolf of Wall Street, Joins GameSquare Esports’ Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 12:00  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that Jordan Belfort, the “Wolf of Wall Street”, has agreed to join GameSquare Esports’ advisory board. Mr. Belfort is renowned by many for building the most successful sales organization in Wall Street history, is an author of three best-selling books, and is the founder of Straight Line Hiring. Mr. Belfort is a frequent guest on major television networks, has more than 4 million social followers growing by 19% month-over-month, and reaches more than 1 million people monthly through his podcast, his YouTube page, and his personal email list. GameSquare management intends to leverage Mr. Belfort’s expansive social reach and extensive business network to enhance awareness of GameSquare Esports within the investment community and, more broadly, the business community. The partnership with Mr. Belfort is part of an influencer campaign which GameSquare intends to deploy throughout the coming months to amplify positive news expected from the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”) in the USA and Code Red Esports (“Code Red”) in the UK.

“Esports is a new form of entertainment that doesn’t follow the rules of traditional media and entertainment,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports. “Throughout his career Jordan has challenged the status quo, has recognized opportunities that others have overlooked, and has been a voice that people listen to. The Wolf of Wall Street film made Jordan a household name, but it is his insights and commitment to success and hard work that keep him relevant in an ever-changing world. Jordan has identified esports as a game changer in entertainment and investing and we could not be happier that he has chosen GameSquare as a company that he has dug into and agreed to support.”

“Esports is incredibly exciting and GameSquare is focusing on a part of the business that is sustainable and profitable,” noted Jordan Belfort. “I like businesses with solid fundamentals which include access to big markets and strong management. Having spent time with Justin, I see in him someone that has great experience in esports from his time at FaZe Clan and a solid accounting background as well as a fierce competitor from his days playing football in Australia; the guy is a triple threat and I like that in my business partners. I look forward to using my extensive network to elevate the visibility of GameSquare Esports.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jordan Belfort, the Wolf of Wall Street, Joins GameSquare Esports’ Advisory Board TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that Jordan Belfort, the “Wolf of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin