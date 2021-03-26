Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results and Raises Revenue Guidance to $80,000,000 for 2021

Gig Harbor, Washington , March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that 2020 gross revenues were $50,397,000 with a net loss of $3,532,800. Harbor further announced that it had raised its guidance for 2021 projected gross revenue from $70,000,000 announced on November 23, 2020 to $80,000,000.

“The past 12 months have been a transition period for Harbor Custom Homes. We operated at a net loss in 2020 as a result of higher than anticipated development costs, predominate use of mezzanine lender debt, and general overhead increases associated with our rapid growth. With the $36,359,000 in funds received from our IPO and follow-on offering, we reduced high interest rate debt and implemented the necessary infrastructure throughout our company to capitalize on the U.S. housing shortage and significant opportunity in our targeted metro markets of Seattle, Sacramento, and Austin. We look forward to further regional expansion in 2021 and anticipate a solid year for the company financially. We project year-over-year revenue growth from 2020 to 2021 of approximately 59% increasing from $50,397,000 to $80,000,000 and to reach profitability in the second quarter of 2021,” stated Sterling Griffin CEO of Harbor.