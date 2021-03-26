DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Annual General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.20 per share 26.03.2021 / 12:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

High dividend yield of 7.6 percent

All proposed resolutions approved with at least 99.9 percent

At the virtual general meeting on 26 March 2021, the shareholders of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for the 2020 financial year. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 7.6 percent based on the year-end closing price of the TTL share on 30 December 2020.

"We are continuing our sustainable dividend policy with the dividend distribution for the 2020 financial year resolved today," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. As the dividend payment will be made from TTL AG's capital contributions account for tax purposes (steuerliches Einlagekonto according to KStG - German Corporate Income Tax Act) it is not subject to any deduction of capital gains tax.

The Annual General Meeting of TTL AG was held virtually, i.e. without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies, due to the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a presence of more than 77 percent of the share capital, the shareholders approved the ratification of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board as well as all other proposed resolutions at the virtual Annual General Meeting with at least 99.9 percent.

All relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting 2021 of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG can be viewed on the company's website https://www.ttl-ag.de/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting.html.

About TTL

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate market. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via platforms, whereby TTL Group provides mezzanine financing for these investments in addition to equity.