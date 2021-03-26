 
WeWork to Become Publicly Traded Via SPAC Merger with BowX Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021   

WeWork, the leading flexible space provider, and BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX, BOWXU and BOWXW) (“BowX”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in WeWork becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values WeWork at an initial enterprise value of approximately $9 billion. The transaction will provide WeWork with approximately $1.3 billion of cash which will enable the company to fund its growth plans into the future.

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO of WeWork, said, “WeWork has spent the past year transforming the business and refocusing its core, while simultaneously managing and innovating through a historic downturn. As a result, WeWork has emerged as the global leader in flexible space with a value proposition that is stronger than ever. Having Vivek and the BowX team will be invaluable to WeWork as we continue to define the future of work.”

Vivek Ranadivé, Chairman and Co-CEO of BowX Acquisition Corp., said, “I’m thrilled to partner with Sandeep, Marcelo and the entire WeWork team as they continue to transform this business and the real estate industry at large. This company is primed to achieve profitability in the short-term, but the added long-term opportunity for growth and innovation is what made WeWork a perfect fit for BowX. With a fantastic core business, I see WeWork as a company at an inflection point, with an incredible roster of key members coupled with the vision and leadership to digitize an enormous industry.”

Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of WeWork, said, “SoftBank has always seen the potential in WeWork’s core business to disrupt the commercial real estate industry and reimagine the workplace. Today, we take another step towards making that vision a reality. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work, and WeWork is incredibly well positioned to springboard into a future propelled by digital technology and a new appreciation of the value of flexible workspace. We look forward to having BowX as our partner as we look to the next chapter.”

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group said, “The commercial real estate industry has experienced a seismic shift and the future of work is now being redefined in real time. WeWork is the leader in flexible space, with a globally recognized brand.”

Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said, “With COVID accelerating the adoption of flexible workspace around the globe, WeWork is uniquely positioned to meet rising demand in a dynamic market. As leaders in growth investing across technology and software, we are excited to bring our decades of experience to further accelerate WeWork’s expanding digital platform.”

