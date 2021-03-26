 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Share buyback program increased; Up to HOLD

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
26.03.2021, 12:36  |   |   |   

CompuGroup released its full set of figures which reveal little surprises. However, the company yesterday announced that it has extended its share buyback program from 500K to 1m maximum shares.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Share buyback program increased; Up to HOLD CompuGroup released its full set of figures which reveal little surprises vs. the prelim. numbers from the beg. of Feb. The company sticks to its guided EUR 1-1.04bn in sales (eAR EUR 1.01bn), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 210-230m (eAR 222m) and EPS between EUR 1.70 and EUR 1.95 (eAR 1.81). However, the company yesterday announced that it has extended its share buyback program from 500K to 1m maximum shares, corresponding to approx. 1.9% of the company's share capital.

