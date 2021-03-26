SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Roadshow insights confirm investment case - Remains a BUY

The Social Chain’s (TSC) core competence is the customer conversation – more precisely the development and marketing of social media brands, social events, and the subsequent sale of associated products.

The Social Chain’s (TSC) core competence is the customer conversation – more precisely the development and marketing of social media brands, social events, and the subsequent sale of associated products. The company constantly improves its knowledge about social media marketing by using its technical backbone LINKS and serving its blue-chip clients like TikTok, Coca Cola, Apple, Zalando US, McDonalds, adidas, Amazon and many more. The knowledge gained is then successfully transferred into the own social media activities. Consequently, TSC offers a unique opportunity to further participate in the structural shift towards e-commerce at reasonable prices. We therefore reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged price target of EUR 37.00 – yielding an upside of c. 24%.

