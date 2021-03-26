 
Authentication and Brand Protection Market worth $3.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Authentication and Brand Protection Market with COVID-19 impact –Technology (Overt, Covert, Forensic, Digital), Offering (Security Labels, Security Inks, Holograms), Authentication Mode, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Authentication And Brand Protection Market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%from 2021 to 2026.

The key factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing focus on safeguarding product and brand integrity, and stringent anti-counterfeiting laws and regulations enforced by governments. Additionally, increasing demand from emerging economies in APAC is expected to create an opportunity for authentication and brand protection market.

The overt segment is projected to account for the largest share of the authentication and brand protection market during the forecast period.

The overt brand protection solutions can be used for both investigative and consumer validation of product authenticity. Some of the overt authentication offerings are holograms, complex security printing, and embossed optical films. Additionally, overt technology-based authentication and brand protection solutions have decorative appeal and are relatively cheap.

The market for RFID authentication and brand protection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

RFID tags are becoming popular tools for the identification of products. By using RFID, products can be traced in seconds using electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. Thus, RFID helps to improve and track the supply chain process, from production through distribution and retailing.

The pharmaceutical application in authentication and bradnd protection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry worldwide. Additionally, the growth of the segment can be attributed to government regulations in various countries mandating the use of anti-counterfeit technologies in pharmaceutical products.

