DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Potential increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023

DEAG: Potential increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023

Berlin, March 26, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) based on preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year assumes the equity ratio (as defined in no. 2.2 of the bond conditions) to be below 15% in the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2020. According to no. 2.2 of the bond conditions of the corporate bond 2018/2023 this would result in an increase in the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023 of 0.5 percentage points to 6.5% p.a as of 1 November 2021, provided that the 15% equity ratio is not exceeded again in the half-year financial report 2021.

Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO

