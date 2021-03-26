DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Potential increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023

 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

DEAG: Potential increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023

Berlin, March 26, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) based on preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year assumes the equity ratio (as defined in no. 2.2 of the bond conditions) to be below 15% in the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2020. According to no. 2.2 of the bond conditions of the corporate bond 2018/2023 this would result in an increase in the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023 of 0.5 percentage points to 6.5% p.a as of 1 November 2021, provided that the 15% equity ratio is not exceeded again in the half-year financial report 2021.

Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO

Investor & Public Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: 0049 69 905505-52
email: deag@edicto.de

Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@edicto.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
