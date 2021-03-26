DGAP-Adhoc DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Potential increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
DEAG: Potential increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023
Berlin, March 26, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) based on preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year assumes the equity ratio (as defined in no. 2.2 of the bond conditions) to be below 15% in the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2020. According to no. 2.2 of the bond conditions of the corporate bond 2018/2023 this would result in an increase in the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023 of 0.5 percentage points to 6.5% p.a as of 1 November 2021, provided that the 15% equity ratio is not exceeded again in the half-year financial report 2021.
Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO
+++ End of ad hoc announcement +++
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: 0049 69 905505-52
email: deag@edicto.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
|Potsdamer Straße 58
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-30-810 75-0
|Fax:
|+49-30-810 75-519
|E-mail:
|deag@edicto.de
|Internet:
|www.deag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
|WKN:
|A0Z23G, A2NBF2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1178914
