Nextech AR Launches its Holoportation Technology in its AiRShow Application

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29) is pleased to announce it will be LiveStreaming CEO, Evan Gappelberg, as a hologram into your home at 10:30 AM EST today. See details below.

Beam CEO, Evan Gappelberg, into your home LIVE as he demonstrates our AiR Show livestream human hologram technology!

To participate in the livestream experience, please use the following steps:

Download the AiR Show App on your mobile smartphone

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/air-show-t3d/id1506057681

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Trick3d.AirShow& ...

At 10:30 AM EST, open the AiR Show app and enter the code: EGLIVE

Follow the directions in the app. Scan your environment to place the livestream hologram of Evan into your space. Turn up the volume and enjoy the demonstration. We encourage you to take pictures and videos and share with the company and on social media.

