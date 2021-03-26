The Nomination Committee Proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2021

Information

The Nomination Committee composed of Daniel Nyvang Mariussen (chairman), appointed by co-founders Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmusen, Martin Jonasson, appointed by Andra AP Fonden and also representing Tredje AP Fonden, Michael Knutsson, appointed by Knutsson Holdings, and Jens Bager, chairman of the board of directors, Better Collective, presents the following proposals:

that Andreas Nielsen, Partner at Bruun & Hjejle, is appointed chairman of the general meeting,





that the board of directors shall be comprised of six (6) board members,





that the following members of the board of directors shall be re-elected, Jens Bager (also to be reelected as chairman of the board of directors), Todd Dunlap, Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, and Petra von Rohr. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes that Therese Hillman be elected to the board of directors". The qualifications of Therese Hillman are further described below. In short, the Nomination Committee’s view is that Therese Hillman will bring solid experience and leadership knowledge from the iGaming industry.





that the board remuneration remains unchanged from last year. The remuneration of the chairman of the board of directors is proposed to be 90,000 EUR, and the remuneration to the other members of the board of directors to be 30,000 EUR each,





that the remuneration to the audit committee and the remuneration committee, respectively, is proposed to remain unchanged from last year. The remuneration of the chairman of a committee is proposed to be 13,500 EUR, and the remuneration to the other members of a committee is proposed to be 6,750 EUR,





that, in accordance with the audit committee’s recommendation, remuneration to EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab shall be paid in accordance with an approved account,





that, in accordance with the audit committee’s recommendation, elect EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab is re-elected as auditor until the close of the next annual general meeting





The work of the Nomination Committee and reasoned opinion regarding the Nomination Committee’s proposal for the board of directors

According to the instruction and rules of procedure for the Nomination Committee adopted at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on May 18, 2018, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members representing the three largest shareholders as per the end of August each year, together with the chairman of the board of directors. The Nomination Committee has been formed in accordance with the instructions and the composition of the Nomination Committee was announced on October 8, 2020.