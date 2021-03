To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 March 2021

Announcement no. 36/2021











Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate





Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:



Series 454.B.38 with ISIN DK0009361628 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 September 2021 been set at 0.75 % p.a.



Series 154.B.38 with ISIN DK0009361701 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 September 2021 been set at 0.75 % p.a.



Series 154.E.41 with ISIN DK0009366932 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 September 2021 been set at 0.40 % p.a.



Series 454.E.OA.41 with ISIN DK0009367070 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 September 2021 been set at 0.40 % p.a.



Series 422.E.Cb3.21 RF with ISIN DK0009392185 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 June 2021 been set at 0.02 % p.a.



Series 422.E.Cb3.22 RF with ISIN DK0009392508 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 June 2021 been set at -0.10 % p.a.



Series 324.E.Cb3.21 RF with ISIN DK0009393829 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 June 2021 been set at -0.19 % p.a.



Series 422.E.Cb3 ju23 RF with ISIN DK0009397499 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 June 2021 been set at -0.18 % p.a.



Series 422.B.Cb3 ju23 RF with ISIN DK0009397572 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 June 2021 been set at -0.10 % p.a.



Series 422.E.OA Cb3 ju24 RF with ISIN DK0009403560 has per 1 April 2021 and until and including 30 June 2021 been set at -0.07 % p.a.





Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



Best Regards



Jyske Realkredit A/S

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.