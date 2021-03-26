 
checkAd

Salvatore Milia Appointed to CLC Board of Directors, Assigned to Lead R&D Efforts for Production of TAAT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 12:30  |  63   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Salvatore Milia has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. In a press release dated January 8, 2021, CLC announced that Mr. Milia had received clearance from Health Canada to enter this capacity with the official appointment pending, which was finalized this week. Mr. Milia is currently leading the Company’s research and development committee that was recently formed under his leadership. Mr. Milia has a background in building large-scale information technology systems, an acumen that can be applied to CLC’s plans to incorporate smart monitoring technology into its vertically integrated cannabis cultivation workflows. Having designed, implemented, and managed technical systems and networks for one of Canada’s first non-bank credit card gateways as well as for a major Canadian political party, the Company’s management believes Mr. Milia’s experience with infrastructures in sensitive and highly regulated environments could help CLC in further improving its crop yields and consistency while maintaining compliance with all applicable regulations.

In a press release dated February 26, 2021, CLC announced that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (“TAAT”) (CSE: TAAT) in which the Company is to become the exclusive developer and distributor of TAAT’s tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes. CLC has assigned Mr. Milia to lead research and development efforts relating to the Company’s production of TAAT and its Beyond Tobacco base material for the Canadian market. This responsibility is expected to include tasks such as collaborating with TAAT’s research and development team in Las Vegas, NV, performing an analysis of the Canadian market for alternatives to tobacco cigarettes, and preparing compliance-related documentation for submission to Health Canada and other agencies.

More information about TAAT can be found on its website: http:///taatglobal.com.

The Company also announces that Mr. Jason Taylor has resigned from its Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Taylor for his contributions to the Company during its early years and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

Seite 1 von 2


Christina Lake Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salvatore Milia Appointed to CLC Board of Directors, Assigned to Lead R&D Efforts for Production of TAAT VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Salvatore Milia has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Der renommierte Agrarrohstoff-Trader Rob Jones wird zum President von Christina Lake Cannabis ernannt, um die Vermarktung zu leiten
18.03.21
To Lead Commercialization Efforts, Renowned Agriculture Commodities Trader Rob Jones is Named President of Christina Lake Cannabis
01.03.21
Im Scheinwerferlicht! Christina Lake Cannabis explodiert heftig!
27.02.21
Explodiert jetzt der Kurs? Die TAAT - Christina Lake Cannabis Connection!
26.02.21
Breaking News!: Christina Lake Cannabis: Size Matters! Diese Traumhochzeit ist die perfekte Verbindung!
26.02.21
Christina Lake Cannabis wird exklusiver Entwickler und Vertriebspartner von TAAT und Beyond Tobacco in Kanada
26.02.21
Christina Lake Cannabis to Become Exclusive Developer and Distributor of TAAT and Beyond Tobacco in Canada

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
123
top oder flop?