Salvatore Milia Appointed to CLC Board of Directors, Assigned to Lead R&D Efforts for Production of TAAT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Salvatore Milia has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. In a press release dated January 8, 2021 , CLC announced that Mr. Milia had received clearance from Health Canada to enter this capacity with the official appointment pending, which was finalized this week. Mr. Milia is currently leading the Company’s research and development committee that was recently formed under his leadership. Mr. Milia has a background in building large-scale information technology systems, an acumen that can be applied to CLC’s plans to incorporate smart monitoring technology into its vertically integrated cannabis cultivation workflows. Having designed, implemented, and managed technical systems and networks for one of Canada’s first non-bank credit card gateways as well as for a major Canadian political party, the Company’s management believes Mr. Milia’s experience with infrastructures in sensitive and highly regulated environments could help CLC in further improving its crop yields and consistency while maintaining compliance with all applicable regulations.



In a press release dated February 26, 2021 , CLC announced that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (“TAAT”) (CSE: TAAT) in which the Company is to become the exclusive developer and distributor of TAAT’s tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes. CLC has assigned Mr. Milia to lead research and development efforts relating to the Company’s production of TAAT and its Beyond Tobacco base material for the Canadian market. This responsibility is expected to include tasks such as collaborating with TAAT’s research and development team in Las Vegas, NV, performing an analysis of the Canadian market for alternatives to tobacco cigarettes, and preparing compliance-related documentation for submission to Health Canada and other agencies.

More information about TAAT can be found on its website: http:///taatglobal.com .

The Company also announces that Mr. Jason Taylor has resigned from its Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Taylor for his contributions to the Company during its early years and wishes him well with his future endeavours.