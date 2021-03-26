L Brands Increases First Quarter Earnings Guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today is increasing its first quarter earnings guidance due to improved sales trends which the company believes are primarily driven by unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns, resulting from government stimulus payments, a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and other factors. The company is now forecasting a first quarter earnings per share range of $0.85 to $1.00 versus its previous range of $0.55 to $0.65, excluding any charges related to the early extinguishment of debt. The previously mentioned factors have led to a stronger first quarter forecast at both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. The environment remains uncertain, and there is no assurance that these improved trends will continue.



ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

