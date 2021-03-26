 
checkAd

L Brands Increases First Quarter Earnings Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 12:30  |  50   |   |   

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today is increasing its first quarter earnings guidance due to improved sales trends which the company believes are primarily driven by unusual shifts in consumer spending patterns, resulting from government stimulus payments, a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and other factors. The company is now forecasting a first quarter earnings per share range of $0.85 to $1.00 versus its previous range of $0.55 to $0.65, excluding any charges related to the early extinguishment of debt. The previously mentioned factors have led to a stronger first quarter forecast at both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. The environment remains uncertain, and there is no assurance that these improved trends will continue.   

ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this report or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this report or otherwise made by our company or our management:

Seite 1 von 3


L Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L Brands Increases First Quarter Earnings Guidance COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today is increasing its first quarter earnings guidance due to improved sales trends which the company believes are primarily driven by unusual shifts in consumer spending …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
L Brands Announces Board of Directors Changes
12.03.21
L Brands Announces Actions to Drive Further Shareholder Value
01.03.21
L Brands to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
24.02.21
L Brands Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results