 
checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Pieridae, Its Latest New-Home Community in Galt, California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Pieridae, a community of new, ranch-style homes in highly desirable Galt, California. Pieridae is conveniently located near Interstate 5 and Highway 99, just 20 miles south of Sacramento and a short drive to Lodi’s famous wineries. The new community is also close to popular outdoor recreation destinations, including Cosumnes River Preserve and the Northern California Delta Recreation Area. Pieridae provides homeowners the opportunity to enjoy Galt’s small-town atmosphere with the added benefit of premier shopping, dining and entertainment nearby.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005027/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Pieridae, its latest new-home community in Galt, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Pieridae, its latest new-home community in Galt, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new single-story homes at Pieridae showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,300 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Pieridae’s ideal location near Interstate 5 and Highway 99 provides easy access to Sacramento and the area’s major employers,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “The new community offers our popular single-story floor plans and is close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Pieridae provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Pieridae’s sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $450,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Pieridae, Its Latest New-Home Community in Galt, California KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Pieridae, a community of new, ranch-style homes in highly desirable Galt, California. Pieridae is conveniently located near Interstate 5 and Highway 99, just 20 miles south of Sacramento and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azure Villas at The Meadows, a New-Home Community in a Premier Castle Rock, Colorado Master Plan
24.03.21
KB Home Reports 2021 First Quarter Results
19.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Naya, a New-Home Community in Santa Clara, California
18.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tustin, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable West Las Vegas
12.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Silver Ridge at Rocking K, a New Home Community in Southern Arizona’s Newest Master-Plan
12.03.21
KB Home Expands to Charlotte Market and Names Bill Kiselick as Division President
12.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of La Cresta at Sycamore Hills, a New Townhome Community in Highly Desirable Upland, California
11.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montalado, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas
10.03.21
KB Home to Release 2021 First Quarter Earnings on March 24, 2021
05.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lighthouse, a New-Home Community in a Prime Orange County Location