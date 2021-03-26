QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Director of Consumer, Food and Beverage Markets Stephen Dombroski has been named to the 2021 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain . He also made the list in 2019 and 2020.

Stephen Dombroski (Photo: Business Wire)

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award recognizes influential individuals in the food and beverage industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global food supply chain. This year’s list includes individuals from software providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, grocery retail and delivery outlets, and more, who have contributed to the safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation of the global cold food supply chain.

“To be recognized for the third year in a row by Food Logistics as a “Rock Star of the Supply Chain” is an honor and humbling,” said Dombroski. “Food Logistics is the go-to publication for advice and thought leadership for many manufacturers of food and beverage products, as well as for suppliers, distributors and everyone involved in the food industry. The study of the supply chain, particularly in the area of consumer packaged goods, has always been an interest and passion of mine. In my role at QAD, I have the privilege to help companies improve their supply chain practices and overall business strategy with our world-class processes and solutions. These are unprecedented times and we are facing disruptions never seen before. For food and beverage manufacturers to succeed and, more importantly, to ensure the world's food supply continues to flow smoothly, an effective, agile and adaptive supply chain management is essential.”

Dombroski has spent most of his 30-year career helping manufacturing companies optimize their operations, balance their supply chains and implement processes, procedures and solutions. He has worked in several manufacturing industries, but his primary focus has been in the food and beverage and consumer products industries. He has extensive experience in supply chain and operations planning, and is frequently consulted by manufacturing leaders for his opinions and advice.