KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azure Villas at The Meadows, a New-Home Community in a Premier Castle Rock, Colorado Master Plan

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Azure Villas at The Meadows, a community of new paired homes in a prime South Denver location. Azure Villas is situated within one of the area’s most desirable master-planned communities in the picturesque town of Castle Rock, just 20 minutes south of Denver and a short drive to the city’s major employment centers. The established master plan combines quaint small-town living with big-city conveniences.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Azure Villas at The Meadows, a new-home community in a premier Castle Rock, Colorado master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nearly a quarter of the land at The Meadows is dedicated to parks and open space and features stunning mountain vistas and an extensive network of community walking trails. Among the many premium facilities is The Grange, a cultural arts center that hosts a variety of activities, including space for special events and club meetings as well as amenities for the whole family, including a splash park, lap pool and waterslide. Homeowners will also enjoy the Taft House, which hosts a multipurpose room, volleyball court, play structure, concession stand, fire pit and unique pool area with a bubble pit, climbing wall and vortex pool. Nearby Philip S. Miller Park features a field house, athletic field, indoor leisure and lap pool, splash pad, play equipment, outdoor amphitheater and pavilions. Additionally, the new community is zoned for the highly regarded Douglas County School District and minutes away from downtown Castle Rock, which offers boutique shopping, delectable eateries and a farmer’s market.

KB Home will be debuting several new, paired-home design offerings at Azure Villas at The Meadows, which showcase design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, large back yards and ample storage space. The community’s new floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,400 square feet with several plans that offer a basement. Azure Villas at The Meadows will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

