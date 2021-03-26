Microvast Expands Into French E-bus Market

Microvast, a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles that recently announced a planned business combination with Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB), today announced the initial delivery of battery systems to French bus manufacturer SAFRA in Albi, France. Microvast will provide SAFRA with three standard certified battery products for its full electric and hybrid buses, as well as for the refurbishment of the bus fleet over the next three years.

Microvast collaborates with SAFRA to propel the electrification of French bus market

Last October, Microvast was nominated as the battery supplier for the full-electric bus, hybrid bus, and the retrofit bus of the French bus OEM SAFRA. Under the framework supply agreement, Microvast will supply up to 2,000 battery packs from Microvast over three years, starting in March 2021.

Key factors in the selection of Microvast were its standard and certified battery pack offerings that fulfill the technical requirements. The Microvast battery packs can be flexibly connected in serial and/or parallel to reach different voltage and energy levels.

The high level of standardization and modularity can accommodate various project demands. Furthermore, Microvast battery packs are expected to be certified with ECE R100.2 by June 2021, so that the vehicle can conform to the ECE regulation.

With the planned launch of SAFRA’s e-bus late this year, Microvast will further expand its footprint in the French e-bus market. Meanwhile, both parties are exploring further opportunities in the fuel cell bus and bus retrofit business. Since Microvast has the complete vertical integrated capability of battery design and production from material to turn-key solution, it can continuously upgrade its solutions by developing new high-performance cells to fit into the standard module and pack products.

About Microvast

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extends from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a broad breadth of market applications. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.microvast.com.