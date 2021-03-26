 
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Closes Private Offering of $300 Million of 0.50% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2051

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced today that it has closed its previously announced private offering of $300 million aggregate original principal amount of its 0.50% exchangeable senior debentures due 2051 (the “Debentures”). Liberty TripAdvisor also granted the initial purchasers for the offering an option to purchase additional Debentures in an aggregate original principal amount of up to $30 million.

Upon an exchange of Debentures, Liberty TripAdvisor, at its option, may deliver shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (“TRIP”) common stock or the value thereof in cash or a combination of shares of TRIP common stock and cash. Initially, 14.3299 shares of TRIP common stock are attributable to each $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures, representing an initial exchange price of approximately $69.78 for each share of TRIP common stock. A total of 4,298,970 shares of TRIP common stock are attributable to the Debentures (if the initial purchasers do not exercise their option to purchase additional Debentures). Interest is payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year, commencing June 30, 2021. The Debentures may be redeemed by Liberty TripAdvisor, in whole or in part, on or after March 27, 2025. Holders of Debentures also have the right to require Liberty TripAdvisor to purchase their Debentures on March 27, 2025. The redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, plus any final period distribution.

Liberty TripAdvisor intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the repurchase of a portion of Liberty TripAdvisor’s 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Shares”) in a pending private transaction (the “Certares Transaction”) with an affiliate of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”), previously announced by Liberty TripAdvisor (and to pay fees and expenses related to such transaction), and for other general corporate purposes.

All figures below are based on the closing price of shares of TRIP common stock of $53.68 on March 22, 2021.

Pursuant to a repurchase agreement with Certares (the “Repurchase Agreement”), in the Certares Transaction, among other things, Liberty TripAdvisor expects to repurchase approximately 39% of the Preferred Shares held by Certares for an aggregate value of approximately $344 million (or approximately 42% if the initial purchasers elect to exercise in full the option to purchase additional Debentures granted to them for an aggregate value of approximately $373 million). The funds will be paid by Liberty TripAdvisor to Certares using a combination of:

