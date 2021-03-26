Helbiz , a leader in micro-mobility and the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced it has been awarded a sub-permit to increase its Atlanta fleet of safe and innovative e-scooters by 740 vehicles beginning April 1, 2021. This expansion comes shortly after the company’s initial deployment of 500 e-scooters and 500 e-bikes across the city at the end of last year. The sub-permit will run from April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Sub-Permit to Expand Fleet of E-Scooters in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been working closely with the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ADOT) to ensure safe and equitable micro-mobility offerings, and because of that, we have been rewarded with the opportunity to expand our fleet,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “We are honored to be entrusted by the city of Atlanta to continue growing our operations, and we look forward to further developing this partnership, while keeping safety as our top priority.”

At the time of the initial launch, Helbiz opened an Atlanta-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. To further nurture its partnership with Atlanta, Helbiz continues to engage with locals across the community through community engagement events and various initiatives, including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which provides discounts on rides for low-income residents.

As part of the company’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, each vehicle comes equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to easily access before and after rides. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the Atlanta warehouse where the vehicles are housed. All vehicles are also cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes and e-scooters directly from their phones with a tap. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.