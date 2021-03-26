 
checkAd

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Sub-Permit to Expand Fleet of E-Scooters in Atlanta, Georgia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility and the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced it has been awarded a sub-permit to increase its Atlanta fleet of safe and innovative e-scooters by 740 vehicles beginning April 1, 2021. This expansion comes shortly after the company’s initial deployment of 500 e-scooters and 500 e-bikes across the city at the end of last year. The sub-permit will run from April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005220/en/

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Sub-Permit to Expand Fleet of E-Scooters in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: Business Wire)

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Sub-Permit to Expand Fleet of E-Scooters in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been working closely with the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ADOT) to ensure safe and equitable micro-mobility offerings, and because of that, we have been rewarded with the opportunity to expand our fleet,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “We are honored to be entrusted by the city of Atlanta to continue growing our operations, and we look forward to further developing this partnership, while keeping safety as our top priority.”

At the time of the initial launch, Helbiz opened an Atlanta-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. To further nurture its partnership with Atlanta, Helbiz continues to engage with locals across the community through community engagement events and various initiatives, including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which provides discounts on rides for low-income residents.

As part of the company’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, each vehicle comes equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to easily access before and after rides. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the Atlanta warehouse where the vehicles are housed. All vehicles are also cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes and e-scooters directly from their phones with a tap. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

Seite 1 von 4
GreenVision Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Sub-Permit to Expand Fleet of E-Scooters in Atlanta, Georgia Helbiz, a leader in micro-mobility and the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced it has been awarded a sub-permit to increase its Atlanta fleet of safe and innovative e-scooters by 740 vehicles …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Helbiz Announces $15 Million Secured Term Loan Facility
11.03.21
GreenVision and Helbiz Announce $30 Million PIPE Financing
04.03.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Jacksonville, Florida
01.03.21
Helbiz, An Italian Micro-mobility Leader, Launches Operations in Palermo to Offer E-Scooter Services in Sicily