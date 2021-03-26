 
checkAd

Tradeweb Announces First Fully Electronic iBoxx Total Return Swap Trade

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has completed the first-ever fully electronic standardized total return swap trade based on IHS Markit’s iBoxx USD Liquid High Grade Index. J.P. Morgan was a counterparty to the trade, which was executed on the Tradeweb Swap Execution Facility.

Chris Bruner, Head of U.S. Institutional Fixed Income at Tradeweb said: “We are focused on building an electronic market for every credit trade. With the addition of total return swap trading, we have rounded out a comprehensive suite of directional products including CDS, ETF and portfolio trading that allow our institutional clients to express a macro credit view. We already operate one of the most complete credit trading platforms in the global fixed income market, and are excited to collaborate with our customers to expand optionality and liquidity once again.”

Total return swaps allow corporate bond portfolio managers and traders to express an immediate macro opinion on the direction of an index. In exchange for receiving exposure to an index over a set duration, clients (the index receivers) pay a counterparty (the index payer) a financing rate. This makes total return swaps a capital-efficient tool for both adding risk or hedging exposure.

While total return swaps can be executed on custom baskets of bonds, liquidity is generally concentrated around major indices. This environment is conducive to electronic trading, which helps to make price discovery more efficient, and streamlines the end-to-end trade lifecycle. While credit default swap (CDS) indices remain the most liquid credit derivatives, use of total return swaps is growing because they mirror an index precisely, without tracking error or deviation. In 2020, approximately $100 billion in iBoxx standardized total return swaps were traded.

At Tradeweb, clients globally are now able to trade total return swaps on every iBoxx index.

Frans Scheepers, Head of U.S. Fixed Income Indices at IHS Markit said: “This is an exciting development in the market for iBoxx total return swaps, as electronic trading helps to advance efficiency and transparency for investors. As we continue to see a growing demand for liquid credit index derivatives, electronification is the natural next step in the evolution of standardized total return swaps, and it supports the market’s growth and adoption of these products.”

Seite 1 von 3
Tradeweb Markets Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tradeweb Announces First Fully Electronic iBoxx Total Return Swap Trade Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has completed the first-ever fully electronic standardized total return swap trade based on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Murray Roos Appointed to Tradeweb Markets Board of Directors
03.03.21
 Tradeweb Reports February Total Trading Volume of $20.4 Trillion
26.02.21
Tradeweb to Participate in Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference