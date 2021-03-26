 
PureTech Founded Entity Akili Announces the Results of EndeavorRx Clinical Study in Pediatric ADHD Published in Nature Digital Medicine

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive (Akili), today announced the publication of full data from a multi-site open-label study (the STARS Adjunct study) evaluating the impact of EndeavorRxTM (AKL-T01) on symptoms and functional impairments in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Statistically significant improvement was demonstrated in all predetermined endpoints of the study, which included parent and clinician ratings of children’s ADHD symptoms and related impairments in daily life. The results have been published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Nature Digital Medicine.

The STARS Adjunct study data, along with data from four other clinical studies of EndeavorRx in pediatric ADHD, were presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and part of the data package which led to FDA clearance of EndeavorRxTM in June 2020.

Results of Akili’s EndeavorRx Clinical Study Published in Nature Digital Medicine, Demonstrate Improvements in Pediatric ADHD Impairments and Symptoms in Daily Life

Data on the treatment’s effect on daily functioning support existing evidence showing improvements across objective measures of attention

Significant improvements in impairments and symptoms seen by parents in daily life, both when used alone and alongside stimulant medication

Improvements observed by parents and clinicians increased with longer duration of treatment and persisted one month following treatment

BOSTON – March 26, 2021 – Akili Interactive (“Akili” or “Company"), today announced the publication of full data from a multi-site open-label study (STARS Adjunct) evaluating the impact of EndeavorRxTM (AKL-T01) on symptoms and functional impairments in children with attention- deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Statistically significant improvement was demonstrated in all predetermined endpoints of the study, which included parent and clinician ratings of children’s ADHD symptoms and related impairments in daily life. The results have been published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Nature Digital Medicine.

