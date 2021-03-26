The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2020 is now available on www.hms-networks.com/ir

The Swedish version of HMS Networks’ Annual Report 2020 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2020 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se . The English version of the Annual Report 2020 will be available on our website in the beginning of April.



For more information, please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983