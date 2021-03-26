 
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Macarthur applying for additional tenements to support groundwater drilling campaign following completion of AEM Survey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that has made applications for tenements to support a groundwater search drilling programme following the successful completion by CGG Aviation of a Tempest airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey of palaeovalleys adjacent to the Lake Giles Iron Project.

The AEM survey was undertaken to assist in the identification of groundwater drilling targets.


Highlights
  • Recently completed Tempest AEM survey covered an extensive area of the Rebecca palaeovalley, which is in close proximity to the Lake Giles Iron Project where a large quantity of groundwater is expected to occur.

  • AEM survey results are being interpreted and drill targets will now be defined, with subsequent drilling planned during the first part of this year to test quality and quantity of water to support magnetite processing requirements.

  • The announced tenements applications are Miscellaneous Licences that are required to support the planned groundwater search activities.

  • Macarthur is working with hydrogeologists from Rockwater to design a groundwater drilling exploration programme across prospective zones identified from the AEM survey.          

Macarthur continues to work with consulting hydrogeologists from Rockwater Pty Ltd (“Rockwater”) to define a source for process water requirements for magnetite processing at its Lake Giles Iron Project.

The Goldfields region contains numerous buried palaeovalleys that are likely to contain large volumes of groundwater. Such systems are currently exploited to supply process water demands for other Goldfields operations such as BHP’s Nickel West, Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel Project and Gold Road’s Gruyere Gold Project.

The western limb of the Rebecca palaeovalley is located approximately 15 to 40 km east of the Lake Giles Iron Project and extends over 160 km North to South (Figure 1). This system is expected to contain abundant groundwater and is currently not exploited by other operators.

Macarthur recently completed an airborne AEM survey covering an area of 970 km2 across the Rebecca palaeovalley. Preliminary results have been obtained (Figure 2) with additional data processing ongoing to generate detailed information to map the palaeovalley geometry. Macarthur has now made applications for two groundwater search miscellaneous licences covering an area of 553 km2 across the prospective zone interpreted from the AEM survey. The Company is now preparing to undertake a groundwater exploration program targeting approximately 30 holes to obtain detailed information on water flows and water quality.

