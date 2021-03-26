 
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available for two weeks following the date of the live conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 3289283#

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan’s website: RioCan Events and Presentations and click on the link for the webcast.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com. 

CONTACT: For further information contact:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-646-8326

