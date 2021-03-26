 
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Argo Blockchain to Launch the First Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining Pool

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:10  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, and Argo Blockchain Plc (LSE: ARB) (“Argo”), a UK-based global cryptocurrency mining company, are pleased to announce Terra Pool (the “Pool”), the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool powered by clean energy. Aligning with the latest climate science, Terra Pool will work to better manage the impact of Bitcoin mining on the climate.

As founding shareholders and partners, DMG and Argo have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish Terra Pool, a cooperative effort to launch a Bitcoin mining pool exclusively powered by clean energy. Initially, the Pool will consist of both DMG’s and Argo’s hashrate, which currently uses energy generated by hydroelectric resources.

Terra Pool will provide both a strong incentive and accessible platform for cryptocurrency miners to produce Bitcoin in a sustainable and climate-conscious way with the goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. In the near-term, Terra Pool will work with like-minded Bitcoin miners to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy.

About Argo Blockchain Plc

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

For more information on Argo Blockchain visit: www.argoblockchain.com

Contacts:

North America
Wachsman: argo@wachsman.com
Tel: +1-212-835-2511

Europe
Salamander Davoudi
salamander@tancredigroup.com
Tel: +44 7957 549 906

Emma Valgimigli
emma@tancredigroup.com
Tel: +44 7727 180 873

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.
DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into three main divisions: data centre operations, data analytics and forensics and developing enterprise blockchains. DMG’s non-polluting data centre operations focus on earning eco-friendly revenues from block rewards and transaction fees by mining primarily bitcoin as well as providing hosting services for industrial mining clients entirely powered by renewable energy. DMG’s data analytics and forensic services provide technical expertise software products such as Blockseer Pool, Mine Manager and Walletscore, as well as working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement organizations. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s environmentally committed management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry and a strong ecological consciousness.

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
DMG Blockchain Solutions Purchases 2,915 ASIC Miners for Immediate Use
18.03.21
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
15.03.21
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s Participation in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference as a Panelist
09.03.21
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
06.03.21
DMG Announces Closing of Cdn$70 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
02.03.21
DMG is Selected by Ecopwrs LLC for Developing and Managing its Bitcoin mining operations in the USA

ZeitTitel
11:06 Uhr
2.513
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. - Ein diversifizierter Player in einem spannenden Markt
23.03.21
102
DMG Blockchain Solutions: Fallen Angel vor Neubewertung, Kursexplosion erwartet!
13.01.21
18
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.