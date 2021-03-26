 
Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF Risk Rating Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:10   

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BFIN, BFIN.U) Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF (the “Fund”) announces a change to the risk rating of the Fund.

The change to the Fund’s risk rating is a result of ongoing review of the risk rating and not as a result of any changes to the Fund’s investment objectives, strategies, restrictions or management of the Fund. The increase in the risk rating was a result of the increased volatility experienced in all asset classes, including the financials sector, in March 2020 and subsequent months. As a result, this brief period of volatility resulted in a change in the risk rating of the Fund.

Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating
Medium Medium to High

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including Toronto Stock Exchange listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


Wertpapier


