Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF Risk Rating Change

The change to the Fund’s risk rating is a result of ongoing review of the risk rating and not as a result of any changes to the Fund’s investment objectives, strategies, restrictions or management of the Fund. The increase in the risk rating was a result of the increased volatility experienced in all asset classes, including the financials sector, in March 2020 and subsequent months. As a result, this brief period of volatility resulted in a change in the risk rating of the Fund.

Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Medium Medium to High

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including Toronto Stock Exchange listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

