Puma Exploration Adds More Ground at Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report two (2) additional property transactions at its Williams Brook property (see Figure 1). Collectively, these acquisitions add 60 claims to the total land package increasing the size of the property from 23,770 ha to 25,140 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Triple Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada.

“These new land additions further consolidate our considerable ground position, increasing our overall footprint to more than 251 square kilometers which cover the highly prospective and underexplored Williams Brook property, but most importantly the major Rocky-Brook-Millstream Fault,” stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.