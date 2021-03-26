Puma Exploration Adds More Ground at Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Canada
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report two (2) additional property transactions at its Williams Brook property (see Figure 1). Collectively, these acquisitions add 60 claims to the total land package increasing the size of the property from 23,770 ha to 25,140 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Triple Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada.
“These new land additions further consolidate our considerable ground position, increasing our overall footprint to more than 251 square kilometers which cover the highly prospective and underexplored Williams Brook property, but most importantly the major Rocky-Brook-Millstream Fault,” stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.
OPTION AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS
To complete its impressive landholdings at the Williams Brook property, Puma executed 2 additional distinct property agreements with a local prospectors for the Ten Miles Pool Road and the Northwest Upsalquitch properties. The new properties totalling 60 claims units are located north of the Williams Brook property (see Figure 1).
Terms of the Ten Miles Pool Road Agreement
Puma may acquire a 100-per-cent undivided ownership interest in the Ten Miles Pool Road Property (36 claim units) by issuing a total amount 300,000 shares of Puma according to the following terms:
- Issuing an amount of 150,000 shares of Puma subsequent to signing of the agreement;
- Issuing an amount of 25,000 shares of Puma on or before the First anniversary;
- Issuing an amount of 50,000 shares of Puma on or before the Second anniversary;
- Issuing an amount of 75,000 shares of Puma on or before the Third anniversary
Additional performance payments:
- $25,000 cash payment to the owner upon a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA to be defined in the definitive agreement);
- $50,000 cash payment to the owner upon a positive feasibility study (FS to be defined in the definitive agreement);
- One-time cash payment of $100,000 to the owner upon a commercial production (commercial production to be defined in the definitive agreement).
The owner will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty on any saleable production from the property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (that is, 1-per-cent) may be purchased by Puma for $1 million. Puma retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1-per-cent NSR royalty that is held by the owner. The transaction is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.
