ISW Holdings to Take Center Stage at Prestigious ‘Mining Disrupt’ Crypto Conference this Summer in Miami

As an Elite Sponsor at the event, ISW Holdings will have access to a number of valuable branding amenities, including:

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to announce that the Company will be represented in a keynote speaker slot at the Mining Disrupt conference ( MiningDisrupt.com ) this summer at the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, FL, July 20-21, 2021.

Main exterior of conference building logo on 10x40-foot banner, social media, website, sponsor logo wall, and other marketing material

15-minute keynote

2 panel slots

Up to 10 VIP Lounge passes (registered)

Up to 5 VIP Experience passes (registered)

10x20 End-Cap Booth

Robert Collazo, CEO of Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), the Company’s partner in major operations in its Cryptocurrency Mining and Mining Equipment division, will be the primary presenter on behalf of ISW Holdings in its keynote presentation slot.



“Our model is about driving shareholder value in the cryptocurrency space through both our own mining operations and marketing an equipment solution to other firms and projects establishing serious cryptocurrency mining operations,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Building our brand visibility is essential for the latter objective. And the Mining Disrupt conference is quickly becoming one of the most important events for establishing that presence.”

The Company recently launched its initial POD5IVE Cryptocurrency Mining Pod, a fully self-contained high-PUE mining solution designed, assembled, and installed in partnership with Bit5ive at the Bit5ive 100 MW renewable energy cryptocurrency mining facility in Pennsylvania.

It has since tripled its fleet of mining pods. Each pod is powered by 280 mining rigs and is capable of driving roughly $2.9 million in annualized revenues (at current cryptocurrency price levels).

ISW Holdings continues to build out its own mining capacity, with plans to bring multiple additional pods online this year. However, data from pod mining operations is also being collected for the purpose of marketing the POD5IVE datacenter to other businesses and individuals interested in a self-contained industry-leading cryptocurrency mining solution.