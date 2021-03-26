 
Kronos Bio Appoints Taiyin Yang, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Taiyin Yang, Ph.D., to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Yang has more than four decades of experience in developing and manufacturing medicines in a variety of therapeutic categories. Additionally, Jakob Loven has notified the company that he will not stand for re-election at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management at Kronos Bio, I am pleased to welcome Taiyin to the board at this exciting time in our growth as a company. Taiyin is a highly respected and experienced business leader with a proven track record across product development, commercial manufacturing and quality operations. Her counsel and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline programs into later clinical development and approach commercialization,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kronos Bio. “I would also like to thank Jakob for his dedicated service to the company and his many contributions over the years to help us reach where we are today.”

Dr. Yang currently serves as the executive vice president of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing at Gilead Sciences Inc., with responsibility for all the company's investigational compounds and marketed products. Under her leadership, Gilead developed the world’s first HIV single tablet regimen and advanced more than 25 compounds from early-stage development to commercialization, reaching millions of people around the world. Dr. Yang joined Gilead in 1993, became the senior vice president of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing in 2005, and was appointed to her current role in 2015. Prior to joining Gilead, Dr. Yang worked at Syntex Corporation for more than a decade, where she contributed to the development and commercialization of more than 10 medicines.

“I am excited to join Kronos Bio’s board of directors,” said Dr. Yang. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s future growth alongside my fellow board members and company senior management to help advance truly innovative drug candidates that have the potential to transform the lives of people affected by cancer.”

In addition to Kronos Bio, Dr. Yang is currently a member of the board of directors of Kodiak Sciences. She serves as an executive sponsor of the Gilead Asian Interest Network and is a member of the Expert Scientific Advisory Committee of Medicines for Malaria Venture. This year, Dr. Yang became a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. Dr. Yang holds a B.S. in chemistry from National Taiwan University and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Southern California.

