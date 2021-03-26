Avricore Health Announces Return of HealthTab Founder to Communications and Marketing Role

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (the " Company " or “ AVCR ”) is pleased to announce the return of HealthTab Co-Founder, Will Seccombe, in the role of Communications Advisor.

The Company welcomes the return of Will Seccombe, co-creator of HealthTab, as he takes on the Company’s communications strategies to support the next growth phase

Will brings over 18 years of experience in the field with some of the most well-known ad agencies in Canada, where he has crafted breakthrough campaigns and developed enduring brand platforms in both healthcare and consumer spaces. He is known for creating strategic messaging and design systems that align with corporate values and resonate with all stakeholders.



“Will brings a deep understanding of the HealthTab product and is committed to its long-term success as a tool for tackling chronic disease,” said CEO, Hector Bremner. “We look forward to having his insight and expertise as we move into our next chapter of growth.”

As part of his responsibilities, Will directs brand messaging for HealthTab and supports the development of tailored in-store communications, along with digital marketing assets. Additionally, his role will ensure investor marketing initiatives define the Company’s investment value and reach in audience.

The Company announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 1,800,000 stock options to purchase common shares (“Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of five years to certain consultants, directors, and officers of the Company. 200,000 consultant options vest 50% after six months with the balance vesting quarterly thereafter. The remaining options vest on the date of grant.

The Company further announces that the 2.1 million options announced on February 12, 2021 have not been granted or issued.

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.