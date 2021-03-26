 
checkAd

Avricore Health Announces Return of HealthTab Founder to Communications and Marketing Role

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

The Company welcomes the return of Will Seccombe, co-creator of HealthTab, as he takes on the Company’s communications strategies to support the next growth phase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to announce the return of HealthTab Co-Founder, Will Seccombe, in the role of Communications Advisor.

Will brings over 18 years of experience in the field with some of the most well-known ad agencies in Canada, where he has crafted breakthrough campaigns and developed enduring brand platforms in both healthcare and consumer spaces. He is known for creating strategic messaging and design systems that align with corporate values and resonate with all stakeholders.

“Will brings a deep understanding of the HealthTab product and is committed to its long-term success as a tool for tackling chronic disease,” said CEO, Hector Bremner. “We look forward to having his insight and expertise as we move into our next chapter of growth.”

As part of his responsibilities, Will directs brand messaging for HealthTab and supports the development of tailored in-store communications, along with digital marketing assets. Additionally, his role will ensure investor marketing initiatives define the Company’s investment value and reach in audience.

The Company announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 1,800,000 stock options to purchase common shares (“Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of five years to certain consultants, directors, and officers of the Company. 200,000 consultant options vest 50% after six months with the balance vesting quarterly thereafter. The remaining options vest on the date of grant.

The Company further announces that the 2.1 million options announced on February 12, 2021 have not been granted or issued.

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

Seite 1 von 3
Avricore Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avricore Health Announces Return of HealthTab Founder to Communications and Marketing Role The Company welcomes the return of Will Seccombe, co-creator of HealthTab, as he takes on the Company’s communications strategies to support the next growth phaseVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVRICORE HEALTH INC. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators ...
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Avricore Health Finalizes Agreement With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time Covid-19 Screening