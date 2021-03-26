Additional Items to Agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Following Articles 25 and 26 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, information is provided on additional items to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB (hereinafter “ the Meeting ”) to be convened.

Additional items shall be added to the agenda by a shareholder of Panevezio statybos trestas AB holding shares with at least 1/20 of all votes.

The Meeting shall be held at the meeting room of Panevezio statybos trestas AB at P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys on 9 April 2021.

The Meeting shall begin at 10:00 (registration shall begin at 09:30).

The record day of the Meeting shall be 1 April 2021 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company, or the persons who are a proxy for them, or the persons with whom an agreement on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, shall have the right to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders).

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders with the items added and draft resolutions:

1. Withdrawal of the Board members .

1.1. To withdraw the Board of the Company (in corpore) before the end of the term and elect the new Board.

2. Election of the Board members.

2.1. To elect for the term of 4 (four) years the following members of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

Gvidas Drobuzas (born in 1963) – a businessman since 1989, a member of the Supervisory Board at Panevezio keliai AB.

Vaidas Grincevicius (born in 1980) (as an independent member of the Board) – educational background: Vilnius University, Master in Management and Business Administration. Participation in activities of other companies: LitBAN – a member of the Lithuanian Business Angel Network, a venture capital investor, SIQOR industries UAB – the Chairman.

Justas Jasiunas (born in 1982) – educational background: Mykolas Romeris University, Master in Law. Participation in activities of other companies: Panevezio keliai AB – a member of the Board, Aliuminio fasadai UAB – the Chairman, Vekada UAB – the Chairman, Skydmedis UAB – a member of the Board, Kingsbud Sp. z o. o. – the Chairman.