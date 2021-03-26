 
OFS Credit Company, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OCCI, OCCIP) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The Company agreed to sell 1,025,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.67 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 153,750 shares of the Company’s common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place on March 30, 2021.

The Company expects to receive net proceeds from the offering, excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any, of approximately $14,135,280, after deducting payment of underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the net proceeds may reach approximately $16,300,572, after deducting payment of underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, to redeem all or a portion of its outstanding 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2024 and/or 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2023 and for general working capital purposes.

National Securities Corporation, B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Maxim Group LLC and Aegis Capital Corp. are acting as lead managers for the offering. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated March 25, 2021, and accompanying prospectus, dated March 2, 2021, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

