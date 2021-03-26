Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Interests in RemoteMore USA, Inc., a Provider of Remote-hiring Marketplaces

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire equity interests in RemoteMore USA, Inc. (“RemoteMore”), an innovative company that provides remote-hiring marketplace services for developers and companies. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Upon completion the Company will have ability to become RemoteMore’s largest shareholder and obtain significant influence on its operations.



RemoteMore is a technology company that addresses the increasing demand for qualified candidates by connecting them with businesses through an extensive, remote services network. The virtual network will allow businesses to access candidates from a wider scope, transcending the current geographic limitations. It serves growing needs for businesses to find quality candidates in long range radar scope rather than in local sources. Companies will have a much bigger pool of quality candidates to screen that is beyond their normal geographic limitation. “This transaction will provide us with a partner that shares our commitment to customers and can add strategic and operational value,” said Boris Krastev, RemoteMore’s founder. “We are confident that PDN’s support will enable RemoteMore to execute on its strategy and next phase of growth.”

PDN, being one of the largest diverse networks in the nation, aims to facilitate the process of matching qualified job seekers with employers through a system that reduces the costs and resources needed to operate efficiently. “We believe that working remotely is the trend for high-tech companies, and the Covid-19 pandemic is a catalytic factor for this approach. While this trend will inevitably evolve after the pandemic, the marriage between PDN and RemoteMore will not only effectively address technology companies’ hiring needs, but also help whole society access a larger, diversified pool of qualified candidates. Meanwhile, the platform also gives programmers the ability to overcome the physical barrier of commuting to find their desired employers. This deal is in line with PDN’s core business strategy,” said Adam He, Chief Executive Officer of PDN.